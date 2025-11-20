PGL axes its early-October 2026 Counter-Strike 2 tournament due to an overlap with another event

HQ

The Counter-Strike 2 competitive calendar is incredibly stacked these days, with multiple different tournament organisers looking to offer events for the many teams and players to compete in. Naturally, this leads to a bit of congestion and sometimes overlapping, which can only really be resolved by cancelling or changing the dates of certain tournaments.

To this end, now PGL (who previously laid out its plans for the 2026 season) has made the decision to remove one of its events from its competitive calendar. Specifically, we're talking about the early-October 2026 tournament, which due to an overlap with a rival event, is being scrapped entirely.

There will no longer be a tournament hosted by PGL between September 28 and October 12, but the late-October tournament will not be affected and will still occur between October 22 and November 2.

PGL affirms this decision with a statement that explains: "PGL will continue to prioritize competitive integrity, global scheduling balance, and logistical feasibility for teams and players."

As for what else PGL has in store, it recently laid out its plans for the 2027 and 2028 seasons too.