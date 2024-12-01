Pep Guardiola responds to the "getting sacked in the morning" chants in Anfield

HQ

Pep Guardiola's nightmare continues as Manchester City lost its fourth consecutive Premier League fixture, and sees his chances of claiming the title evaporate after Liverpool extended its lead to 11 points.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoreboard after 12 minutes but Manchester City struggled to react. Only two ineffective shots on target and mistakes that Liverpool could have used to extend its lead. Finally the second goal came in a penalty which Salah, unlike last Wednesday, didn't miss.

"Your're getting sacked in the morning", chants Anfield

As it has been common lately for Guardiola in his away games, the crowd was chantting "Your're getting sacked in the morning" to a Guardiola who keeps extending his worst track record ever as a manager, with six defeats and one (incredibly unexpected) draw in a row.

Guardiola, with a half-smile, responded by raising six fingers, signaling the six Premier League titles he has won with Manchester City, four of them in a row, from 2021 to 2024.

Later, in SkySports, he showed some disappointment in Liverpool's fans. "I didn't expect it from the people from Liverpool but it's fine, it's part of the game, and I understand completely. We've had incredible battles together. I have a respect for them."

He also added "Maybe they should have sung it in the past".

Despite all, Manchester City showed confidence in Pep's vision and extended his contract, giving him at least one more chance to redeem himself after this bad streak that have already cost them EFL Cup (City lost to Tottenham last month) and likely Premier League, as they are currently fifth in the charts. Chelsea and Arsenal are nine points behind Arne Slot's team.