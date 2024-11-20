Pep Guardiola will remain with Manchester City for at least one more year

HQ

Rumours about Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City have been circulating for quite some time, and became louder after bad results: four consecutive defeats, two in Premier League, one in Champions League and one fatal blow in FA Cup.

Guardiola is no stranger to the delicate situation football managers face. And the confirmed departure of Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City director of football and Guardiola's close friend since Barcelona, added fuel to the fire.

However, as reported by The Athletic, Guardiola has agreed to a contract extension: one more year, with the option for a second year.

This means Guardiola will remain as Manchester City's coach next year, whether they win Premier League again or not.

Manchester City is currently second at Premier League, 5 points below Liverpool, who have been unstoppable this year. City has suffered too many injuries, including Rodri, who will miss most, if not all season. The bad results his team are getting show just how crucial the Ballon d'Or winner is.

Next Saturday, Premier League returns after the international break, with Manchester City finally returning home to receive Tottenham at 5:30 PM, who is missing Bentancur, suspended for seven games after using a racial slur...