Guardiola admits maybe another team deserves to win Premier League

Pep Guardiola is going through the worst crisis since he joined Manchester City in 2016: his team hast lost four consecutive times, including being kicked out of a competition (EFL Cup) and being five points behind in Premier League against a much stronger Liverpool (only team that has won all four games in Champions League so far).

There is still plenty of time to change things around, but Guardiola is already mentally preparing for a blank season. "Maybe after seven years winning six Premier Leagues, maybe one year another team deserves it", Guardiola told BBC Sport.

Manchester City lost 2-1 againt Brighton last weekend. Brighton fans were chanting "you're getting sacked in the morning" to Guardiola.

"Today in the press conference I was asked if it was the end of the era. I know people want that. I smell it for many, many years", he said. He also admits that, after winning six of the last seven Premier League titles and four of them in a row, someone else is going to win it eventually.

Guardiola has always known that nobody is untouchable, even himself

Not so long ago, Guardiola reacted to Erik ten Hag's removal from Manchester United and reflected on the harsh reality of their job: "It is the only job in the world where people want you to leave".

"He knows, I know, everybody knows that our job depends on the results, and if the results are not good enough, we are always on the perch. Even myself, I'm not an exception."