Pauline joins the Mattel Mario Kart Hot Wheels line-up

It seems that everyone is looking to capitalise on the Pauline popularity this year. As the Super Mario Odyssey NPC returns for Donkey Kong Bananza, we're bound to be seeing a lot more of her in the near future, as shown by Mattel's new Pauline Mario Kart collectible.

As spotted by TheGamer, Mattel's latest creation for its Mario Kart Hot Wheels line sees a special edition Pauline figure. The figure sees Pauline in a bright pink Badwagon Kart, wearing her signature red dress and black heels (though you can't see the heels considering her legs are in the car).

The mayor of New Donk City is available on the 24th of July, with a limit of 2 per customer. So, if you were hoping to build a fleet of vehicles manned by Pauline, your hopes may be dashed. The figure does cost £21.00, which is a lot for a single figure, but it's considered more of a collectible than something you'll want to race on your Hot Wheels tracks.

