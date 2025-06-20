English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle
Mario Kart World

Pauline joins the Mattel Mario Kart Hot Wheels line-up

After adventuring with DK, Pauline is taking to the roads with an open-top convertible.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It seems that everyone is looking to capitalise on the Pauline popularity this year. As the Super Mario Odyssey NPC returns for Donkey Kong Bananza, we're bound to be seeing a lot more of her in the near future, as shown by Mattel's new Pauline Mario Kart collectible.

As spotted by TheGamer, Mattel's latest creation for its Mario Kart Hot Wheels line sees a special edition Pauline figure. The figure sees Pauline in a bright pink Badwagon Kart, wearing her signature red dress and black heels (though you can't see the heels considering her legs are in the car).

The mayor of New Donk City is available on the 24th of July, with a limit of 2 per customer. So, if you were hoping to build a fleet of vehicles manned by Pauline, your hopes may be dashed. The figure does cost £21.00, which is a lot for a single figure, but it's considered more of a collectible than something you'll want to race on your Hot Wheels tracks.

Mario Kart World
Mattel
This is an ad:

Related texts

0
Mario Kart WorldScore

Mario Kart World
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Now it's time for not only Switch 2, but also Mario Kart World, and we've now reviewed the latter to check out if it justifies a console purchase...



Loading next content