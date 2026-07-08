Palworld will not be getting a price hike any more to align with 1.0 launch

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With the 1.0 version of Palworld set to launch in a couple of days on July 10, with a specific debut time you can read more about over here, it was previously expected this launch would be accompanied by a price hike for the game, increasing the cost of the base edition above the current Early Access fee of $29.99. However, this will no longer be the case.

Developer Pocketpair has taken to social media to reveal Palworld will not be getting a price hike any longer and that this is "a small way of saying thank you".

The developer adds additionally: "We are incredibly proud of how far Palworld has come. Thanks to the amazing support of our players, it has become a success beyond our wildest dreams."

This all comes as it has recently been confirmed Palworld has topped 40 million players. While this doesn't equate directly to 40 million sold copies due to the game's inclusion on Game Pass and such, it is very clear evidence Pocketpair has made a lot of money from Palworld over the years.