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Palworld

Pocketpair reveals exactly when Palworld's 1.0 update will launch

The developer also suggests starting the game fresh too when the update arrives.

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Later this week, the long-awaited 1.0 update will arrive for Palworld, bringing a bunch of new content and evolving the game into its 'completed' state after seeing it operate as an Early Access/Game Preview project for several years.

While we know the 1.0 version will debut on July 10, developer Pocketpair has now confirmed the exact arrival time of this update, and the good news for European fans is that you'll be able to check out the changes when you wake up on Friday morning.

The 1.0 update is expected to go live at 12:30 PM JST, which is the equivalent of 4:30 AM BST/5:30 AM CEST, all on July 10.

Beyond this, Pocketpair has encouraged fans to start the game fresh when the 1.0 update arrives, even if "you don't have to if you really don't want to." So with this being the case, how do you intend to approach Palworld's 1.0 launch later this week?

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In a big and wide world, we've set out to gather resources, build a base and above all: try to catch 'em all.



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