Palworld has officially garnered more than 40 million players

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Palworld proved how hungry people were for a Pokémon-like experience that didn't come from Game Freak back at the start of 2024. Since then, the game has only racked up more and more attention, to the point where now, just days before launch, developer Pocketpair reveals that Palworld has seen more than 40 million players.

Plus, the game isn't even in 1.0 yet. The full launch arrives later this week, but before then a new video shows all the major updates we've seen so far in Palworld. From Sakurajima to Home Sweet Home and beyond, we've seen plenty of new Pals added, new regions, and more features building out the world of Palworld ahead of its foray into 1.0.

40 million players does not exactly equate 40 million copies sold, thanks to the game being made available on Game Pass, for example, but it's still a monstrous feat for any game to pull off. Especially when we consider that Pocketpair wasn't a household name before the release of Palworld, and the game simply drew attention with the concept of Pokémon with guns.

That concept may have landed Pocketpair in a bit of legal hot water with The Pokémon Company and Nintendo, but as the court case continues, it appears as if Nintendo is unable to monopolise monster-battling games, leaving the platform owner with just $30,000 received from all the drama.