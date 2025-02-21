Paddington Bear held to ransom by Russian cyberware hackers

HQ

Hold onto your marmalade sandwich-filled hats, folks, as we've got some news you'll bearly believe. The firm that represents the estate of Michael Bond, the creator of Paddington, was recently hacked, and the Peruvian bear himself is being held to ransom.

Well, not really. As The Sun reports, the hacker group Rhysida - believed to be based in Russia - demanded the London firm pay a ransom to prevent sensitive data from being leaked. This data is likely to be centred around personal information of people in the firm, but it could also contain information relating to Bond's estate and the Paddington IP.

The firm has since refused to pay the ransom and has involved the Met Police. The firm - called The Agency - has acknowledged the hack in a letter to clients sent by boss Judy Edmonds, who wrote: "We have taken measures to ensure the security of our systems and continue to closely monitor them as a priority."

This is an ad: