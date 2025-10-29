One Piece anime to undergo huge change in 2026

HQ

For years, the One Piece anime adaptation was memed to oblivion for its pacing issues. Due to the anime not wanting to catch up with the manga, episodes would drag out plot lines and barely advance them forward before you see the "to be continued" screen pop up. Now, things have changed, but to keep this quality up, One Piece is making less episodes per year going forward.

As announced yesterday alongside our first look at an animated frame of the Elbaph arc, One Piece will be delivering 26 episodes per year from 2026 onwards. This is to let fans "enjoy one chapter of the original work in one episode of the anime." It's also likely to give animators a bit of a rest between delivering quality pieces of animation, rather than lower the quality of the series overall.

Of course, this is a bit of a double-edged sword. One Piece fans are used to having a lot of content, and so 26 episodes a year might not seem like a lot, but it's still more than a lot of anime fans get with more traditional, seasonal releases.

This is an ad: