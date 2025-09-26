Nintendo pop-up store heading to London for the first time

HQ

Nintendo has announced its first official store in London. While it's not here to stay, it will give fans a chance to buy merchandise from their favourite franchises and games, including apparel, bags, pins, collectibles, home essentials, and more.

The store opens on the 22nd of October, and if you want to be there the minute the doors unlock, you'll have to pre-register on the 7th of October for the opening week access. After the 27th of October, it's open season and a traditional queuing system will be used.

The Nintendo pop-up store lasts until the 16th of November, so you'll want to get there before then if you're planning on buying some Nintendo goodies. The store will be located within the ground floor of Westfield London in Shepherd's Bush (Ariel Way, Shepherd's Bush W12 7GF), directly opposite the Lego store. It's open from 10am-9pm Monday - Saturday, and from 12-6pm on Sundays.

