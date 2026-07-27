New 5.5 quake registered in Chile

HQ

Another seism for the summer records as the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre just reported about a 5.5 earthquake striking Antofagasta, in Chile, according to Reuters. The EMSC also says that the quake was at 93 km of depth.

No personal or material damage has been reported at the time of writing, but the news is breaking at this moment.

The new seism follow other recent earth movements this summer, such as China's 5.0 magnitude in Yunnan, 6.5 in Papua New Guinea, or the devastating 7.5 earthquakes in Venezuela.