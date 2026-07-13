HQ

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the region of Lorengau in Papua Guinea earlier today, as captured by Reuters, AA, and other sources. No damage has been reported at the time of writing.

The seism was measured by the US Geological Survey (USGS) at about 191 kilometers southeast of Lorengau, in the province of Manus, before 9AM GMT. The quake registered a depth of 47.8 km.

While nothing serious has been reported, the news broke when the pain in Venezuela remains fresh and sharp.