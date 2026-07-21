China's Yunnan hit by 5.0 magnitude earthquake

HQ

After the recent 7.5 and 6.5 quakes recorded this summer in Venezuela and Papua New Guinea respectively, the former with disastrous consequences, a new seism has been detected in southwest China. Specifically, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake striking the province of Yunnan with a shallow depth of 6 km in mountainous Moijang county, near Pu'er, around 100 km from the Laos and Vietnam borders.

There are no reports of casualties or damage at the time of writing, but according to Reuters, rail services were disrupted as a precaution, with trains halted and tracks being inspected. This caused delays on the international China-Laos Railway, but authorities did not found injuries or property damage, and the local power grid remained operational.