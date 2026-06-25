7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes strike Venezuela, at least 32 confirmed dead already

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Overnight, the South American country of Venezuela was struck by two massive 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes, a natural disaster that has already left 32 casualties and devastated much of the local infrastructure.

Relief and rescue efforts are underway, but the two earthquakes that struck minutes apart have caused irreparable damage already, with BBC News even reporting that the quakes were the strongest to hit the country since 1900, when a 7.7 magnitude quake was recorded.

The first quake was centred mostly to the west of La Guaira and Caracas, around the area of Morón, but the second quake stretched further east down the coast and had a noticeable and severe impact area around the capital city and La Guaira too.

World leaders have already shared their support, with some promising to aid and help the country too, with the Red Cross commenting (as per Reuters) that the "full human impact" of the disaster is "not yet known".

While a tsunami warning was initially put into effect following the earthquakes and affecting nearby areas of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the concern has dropped to "advisory" and now it seems no such following disaster will strike.