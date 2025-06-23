Netflix was handing out Shooter McGavin-themed cereal at a sports event over the weekend

HQ

If you asked a Happy Gilmore fan what the most famous line from that movie is, they would very likely say the "I eat pieces of shit like you for breakfast" line delivered by Christopher McDonald's Shooter McGavin. It's a famed line thanks to the response of Adam Sandler's titular character who replies with "You eat pieces of shit for breakfast?"

That piece of dialogue has transcended time and Netflix is looking to use it as a marketing tool for the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2. The streamer was reportedly handling out physical boxes of Shooter McGavin-themed cereal all during the Fanatics Fest sports event in New York City over the weekend, and as per the name of the cereal, it is hilariously "Shooter McGavin's Pieces of Shit... for Breakfast".

A snapshot of the cereal was shared by the Shooter McGavin fan account on social media, which Netflix seemingly affirmed as accurate by reposting the post on X.

Hopefully the streamer commits to this bit and looks to actually commercialise what could be a great way to start the day for golf and movie enthusiasts.