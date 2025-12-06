Netflix launches website showing off the art behind KPop Demon Hunters

HQ

Netflix continues to mine its recent astronomical hit KPop Demon Hunters, as following previously confirming that a sequel film is in the works, now a free website has been launched that shows off tons of artwork and in-development imagery from the animated film.

Known simply as The Art of KPop Demon Hunters, this is a multi-chapter website that covers each and every part of the film, with concept artwork and imagery matched up with descriptions and text that explains how the designs came to be.

We get to meet the characters in further depth, see how some of the performances were sculpted, get an insight into the tasty-looking food, come across some of the demons, and more. It's a true treasure trove of artwork and creative vision, and you can see it all without having to spend a dime.

If you haven't already seen Netflix's biggest film of all-time, check out our review of KPop Demon Hunters here.