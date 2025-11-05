KPop Demon Hunters 2 in production, set for 2029 premiere

HQ

Netflix and Sony are preparing to unleash the musical demon hunters once again. The catch? It's going to take a while. Because even though it's now confirmed that production of KPop Demon Hunters 2 is in full swing, the premiere won't take place for another four years - in 2029, to be exact. The reason for this is said to be that it simply takes time to produce an animated film, especially one of the caliber they're aiming for with KPop Demon Hunters 2.

Details about the plot, voice actors, or music have not yet been revealed, but Sony and Netflix hint that the new film will explore more of the girls' backgrounds and (of course) expand the universe. Fans of the first film will simply have a bit of a void to fill - with some hoping that the rumors about a possible tour or other themed live event connected to KPop Demon Hunters will materialize. Whether that will become reality remains to be seen.

Are you looking forward to more adventures with the musical demon hunters?