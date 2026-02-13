Mewgenics could get DLC but the developers haven't started on anything as of yet

HQ

Considering the immense success of Mewgenics so far, with the game recouping its production budget in a few hours and selling half a million copies in 36 hours, you might be wondering if the development duo of Tyler Glaiel and The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen will be bringing DLC to the title? Maybe, is the best way to answer that.

In a Reddit threat, McMillen has answered a fan query as to whether Mewgenics will be getting any DLC. The developer explains that nothing is in active production as of the moment and that while it could very much become a reality, it likely won't be a few months until work even starts on a DLC, with the timeline then being around a full year from breaking ground and launching.

McMillen explains: "i assume we will start on dlc in a few months after seeingwhat people like and want to see more of. we have a rough idea of something small, like a few more classes and more areas etc but dont wanna start on it till we fully understand what people realy like about the game.

"i assume it will take a year from when we start to release a dlc.. maybe?"

So that's a positive that Mewgenics could receive plenty of content in the future, but it is not worth holding your breath on its arrival, as it could be a while away still. Have you played Mewgenics and would you like a DLC for the game? If you haven't played the game yet, don't miss our dedicated review.