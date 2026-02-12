Mewgenics has managed to shift 500,000 units in 36 hours

HQ

It has been a roller coaster of a few days for developers Tyler Glaiel and Edmund McMillen, as first the review embargo for Mewgenics lifted and revealed that critics had been having a blast with the game, then the launch happened and within a few hours the entire development budget of the title had been recouped, and now the indie project has hit a very admirable sales milestone.

In as little as 36 hours, it has been confirmed by Glaiel that Mewgenics has shifted half a million copies. Yep, 500,000 units in a day and a half. The game is currently selling with a launch discount that makes it valued at £22.49, so with a bit of quick maths, we can determine that so far Mewgenics has made the developer duo as much as £11,245,000. Not too shabby at all.

