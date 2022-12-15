Marvel's Spider-Man 2 confirmed for fall 2023

HQ

Considering PlayStation Studios has its hands full the first half of 2023 with PlayStation VR 2, Forspoken, The Last of Us: Part I and Returnal on PC, hyping up Naughty Dog's The Last of Us multiplayer game and more, it wasn't especially surprising when Jamie Meyer, who was one of the writers on Spider-Man and is now making the sequel, claimed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was set to launch in "fall 2023" on her website. This obviously made the internet explode, as Insomniac only stated 2023 in the reveal trailer. Meyer was apparently reminded of that by her bosses and PlayStation's marketing team because she quickly removed the fall part. PlayStation has refused to comment on the mishap...until now.

The folks in charge of PlayStation Blog have published an article about what we can look forward to from PlayStation Studios next year, and it starts of with a bang by confirming that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to launch "fall 2023". Everything else is old news. In fact, it's so old that Final Fantasy XVI still is listed as releasing in the second or third quarter even if we now know it's launching on June 22.