English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 revealed, will launch in 2023

The trailer showed Peter and Miles joining forces to take down Venom.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

Sony's State of Play event tonight is certainly a contender for one of the best showcases that we have seen throughout 2021. Here we got a release date reveal for Gran Turismo 7, the reveal of a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake on PS5, and the announcement of a follow-up to the excellent PS4 exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man. This web-slinging sequel is simply titled Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and it has a rough release window of 2023.

The reveal trailer for the game saw Peter and Miles join forces to take down Venom. This is pretty exciting indeed to think that both characters might be playable at the same time within the sequel. You can take a look at the reveal trailer in the video above.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 revealed, will launch in 2023


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy