Final Fantasy XVI is set for a June launch

We were promised a special Final Fantasy presentation at The Game Awards and that is precisely what we got. A new trailer has arrived for the anticipated game, showing off a ton of fresh gameplay, but more importantly, also revealing exactly when the title will be landing on PS5 consoles.

June 22, 2023. Mark that in your calendars as that will be the date that Square Enix officially debuts the RPG. For those wondering when the game will be coming to further platforms, a disclaimer message in the new trailer confirms that the game will not be arriving elsewhere until at least December 31, 2023.