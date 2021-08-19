English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer is all about the music

A mix of Richard Jacques' score, famous 80's songs and Eidos-Montréal's own rock band will take everything to another level.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been exactly one week since we got the first developer diary from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy that put the spotlight on the character designs in the game. This is obviously a very important part of it, but do you know what's another essential part of Star-Lord and crew's universe? Music.

Square Enix and the developers have apparently decided to make Thursday Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy-day, as we've received a new developer diary where senior audio director Steve Szczepkowski explains how Richard Jacques' original score, famous 80's songs and even completely new rock songs made and performed by Szczepkowski himself will take every aspect of the game another level.

HQ
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy