Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer is all about the music

It's been exactly one week since we got the first developer diary from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy that put the spotlight on the character designs in the game. This is obviously a very important part of it, but do you know what's another essential part of Star-Lord and crew's universe? Music.

Square Enix and the developers have apparently decided to make Thursday Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy-day, as we've received a new developer diary where senior audio director Steve Szczepkowski explains how Richard Jacques' original score, famous 80's songs and even completely new rock songs made and performed by Szczepkowski himself will take every aspect of the game another level.