Why Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy changes Groot and crew

It's clear that Square Enix either can't afford or want to make the characters in Marvel's Avengers and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy look like the actors in MCU, which has added an extra challenge for the developers. Crystal Dynamics has received a lot of flak for the character designs in Marvel's Avengers, so it's smart of Eidos-Montréal to explain why the crew looks the way it does in its upcoming Marvel game.

Today's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video has Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc, art director on the game, sit in front of the camera to both show how Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket and Groot look and explain why that is. Personally, I find it interesting to learn how their designs are based on a nice mix of lore and gameplay reasons. What do you think?