Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PC system requirements revealed

As the release date approaching, we've heard a lot of news in regard to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Back in September we hadour own final preview published, then starting from last week, the soundtrack of the game could be streamed on different services, bringing us some greatest hits from the 80s.
Now, the PC system requirements of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy have been shared via Steam page. If you've been wondering if your PC is powerful enough to run the game, now it's time to find out. Check the minimum and recommended requirements below:
Minimum system requirements
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803
Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 / Intel® Core™ i5-4460
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon™ RX 570
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 150 GB available space
Recommended system requirements
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803
Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 / Intel® Core™ i7-4790
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon™ RX 590
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 150 GB available space
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will launch on October 26.
