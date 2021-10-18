Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PC system requirements revealed

HQ

As the release date approaching, we've heard a lot of news in regard to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Back in September we hadour own final preview published, then starting from last week, the soundtrack of the game could be streamed on different services, bringing us some greatest hits from the 80s.

Now, the PC system requirements of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy have been shared via Steam page. If you've been wondering if your PC is powerful enough to run the game, now it's time to find out. Check the minimum and recommended requirements below:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 / Intel® Core™ i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon™ RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 / Intel® Core™ i7-4790

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon™ RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will launch on October 26.

Thanks, PCgamer