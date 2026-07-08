Mario Kart Tour will be shut down at the end of September

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Earlier we reported on the news that Square Enix is set to sunset Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, seeing the mobile game being shut down as soon as this October. There must be something in the water today however, as now it has been confirmed Mario Kart Tour is also set to be sunset this autumn.

The final day of operations for the mobile variant of Nintendo's hit kart racing series is planned for September 30 at 7:00 BST/8:00 CEST, and with the shut down occurring in less than three months, all sales of the Rubies premium currency have been stopped (you can spend any Rubies in your account until the closure) and likewise Gold Pass subscriptions have been halted, with automatic renewals and new sign-ups blocked.

Nintendo also affirms that Gold Pass benefits will be made available to all users for free from August 4 until the service shut down date in late September.

This all comes after new content was stopped from being added to the game in October 2023.

Unfortunately, unlike Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Nintendo is not set to offer an offline version of Mario Kart Tour, at least as of writing, meaning when the game is sunset it will no longer be accessible to any players.