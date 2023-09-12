Nintendo to stop adding content to Mario Kart Tour in October

HQ

Mario Kart Tour begins its farewell tour. The mobile title that kicked off in 2019 has sent a message to users informing them that once the scheduled events (Anniversary Tour - September 20, Battle Tour - October 4, and Halloween Tour - October 18) are over, the game will stop adding content. There will therefore be no more tracks, characters, items or karts after that date.

Mario Kart Tour has not exactly had an ideal track record. Its problems with the community due to its loot box system have earned it a few lawsuits, but it has always tried to innovate with new content. The most recent and most notable was Madrid Drive, a track around the Spanish capital that featured some familiar locations and had that great promotional image of Luigi eating churros.

While you'll still be able to play after 4 October (when content stops being added), don't expect any of Nintendo's upcoming characters to arrive in the game on your mobile, so make the most of it and take one last lap of the track before the fuel runs out.