Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is being sunset in October

HQ

Square Enix has announced that the journey is coming to an end for its live-service mobile version of the Final Fantasy VII formula. Following launching a few years ago on Android and iOS devices, and then soon after on PC, it has been confirmed Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis won't be remaining in operation for too much longer, as the game is being sunset in October.

The end of service date for the game is set for October 7 (for those in Europe) at 7:00 BST/8:00 CEST, and with this on the way, several parts of the game have already been shut down.

We're told that Red Crystals (premium paid currency) are no longer being sold but that players can continue to spend any they have in their possession until the shut down date. As for those unhappy about this decision and wanting a refund for any Red Crystals you may have purchased, Square Enix is seemingly only offering refund opportunities to residents in Taiwan.

Speaking about the shut down, Square Enix adds: "Since the launch of the App Store and Google Play versions on Sep. 7, 2023, and the Steam version on Dec. 6, 2023, we have worked to provide the best possible experience for our players. After careful consideration, however, we have determined that it will be difficult to continue doing so and have made the decision to end service."

Do you still routinely log in and check out Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis?