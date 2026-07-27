Indiana Jones will return to comic books this December in "The Sword of Pandemonium"

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Indiana Jones and comic books aren't an unfamiliar pairing, but we don't often see the iconic action hero archaeologist appearing in such a creative medium as frequently as we did decades ago. However, this will soon be changing as a new Indiana Jones comic book series has been revealed by Marvel Comics.

Known as Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium, this story is coming from writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder, and it's regarded as a five-issue limited series with an aim to kick off "an all-new era of comic book adventures for the iconic archaeologist set during the original groundbreaking films."

As for the premise for the story, it will be set in the period directly after Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and will see "Indy's most notorious villains" looking to get their hands on a new source of power following losing out in the Middle-East. It will take Indy all over the world and will even see some other famous faces returning, not least Marion Ravenwood too.

The synopsis for the comic run explains: "In the wake of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indy's most notorious villains, including the impossible return of an archenemy, seek a terrifying new source of power to recoup their loss—one that's fallen into the hands of his former companion, Marion Ravenwood. Now, Indiana Jones has to race to the far corners of the globe in search of a biblical weapon, embarking on an epic quest that will put both his archeology skills and skepticism of the supernatural to the ultimate test!"

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Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium will debut its first issue on December 9, and you can see its cover art below.