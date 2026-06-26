Lizzy Caplan joins the live-action adaptation of Far Cry

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Towards the end of 2025, Ubisoft announced that it would be teaming up with FX to make a live-action adaptation of Far Cry, with Alien: Earth showrunner Noah Hawley attached as a producer alongside It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob Mac, who will also be appearing in the project as one of its lead stars.

We have been waiting for more news on this project, and now finally this is coming out, as it has been confirmed that Lizzy Caplan is joining the project as another one of its leading stars. We don't know anything about the character that Caplan will play, only that "the cast just got a lot more dangerous."

Other than this news, Hawley has formerly stated that the show will not adapt any of the existing games and that rather it will follow its own unique narrative, all as part of its plans to be an "anthology series".