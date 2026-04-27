Noah Hawley's Far Cry series won't be adapting any of the games

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Noah Hawley's a very busy bee right now. Currently working towards Season 2 of Alien: Earth, he's also got his Far Cry show that he'll be co-showrunner on, while directing the first two episodes. It seems Hawley wants Far Cry's TV adaptation to go the way of Fallout, in that it doesn't really adapt one game in particular, but rather gives us a greater insight into the world.

"I'm not specifically adapting any of the games that they've put out," Hawley told Deadline. He explained that he'd rather "have a dialogue" with the franchise, like he did with Alien and other big franchise adaptations. "We can have a larger conversation about the strengths and weaknesses of adapting video games specifically because games are built in a way that doesn't make for the best drama," he continued.

"When you play a video game, you only really move forward through the gameplay section, and then you have these cut scenes that you can skip, so when you go to adapt those games you have to be aware that makes the human drama kind of irrelevant to the storyline. That is death for a show," Hawley said.

While anyone who's loved a good story in a video game will tell you they've never skipped a cutscene and that those story sections are where the drama is at its highest. Still, it remains true there are differences in how TV and games tell their stories, and so perhaps it is for the best the Far Cry show doesn't follow one story.