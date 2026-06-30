Leo Messi joins Spider-Man in a new teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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Leo Messi has made a surprise appearance on the latest Spider-Man Brand New Day teaser. The 40-second spot shows the Argentinian star entering a café in Brooklyn where he encounters Peter Parker, and tells him he is looking for Spider-Man. Spider-Man suddenly appears and takes a deepfake version of Messi through a swing in New York City.

The fourth Spider-Man film with Tom Holland and Zendaya received an action packed trailer recently, but there are still a lot of mysteries, like the identity of the main villain...

The teaser couldn't have come in a better moment, with Messi in a state of grace at World Cup, having scored six goals already and breaking the record for most goals scored in the history of the competition, as it is trying to win a second World Cup for Argentina before retiring.

Potential rivals for Leo Messi and Argentina in World Cup 2026

Messi has scored in all three group stage matches for Argentina, and will face Cape Verde in a round of 32 match on Friday, July 3, 23:00 BST, UK time, (00:00 of Saturday in central European summer time).

Argentina's path for the final includes Australia or Egypt in round of 16, Switzerland, Ghana, Algeria or Colombia in quarter-finals, and potentially Brazil, Norway, Ecuador or England in the semi-finals, with Spain and France being the favourite teams to reach the final in the other side, that also includes Senegal, United States, Portugal, Croatia or Sweden as some of the strongest (on paper) teams.

Spider-Man Brand New Day will between July 29-31, depending on the markets, World Cup would have ended by then...