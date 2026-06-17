Spider-Man swings into action in this Brand New Day-trailer

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Ahead of the upcoming summer premiere, Marvel and Sony have now released a brand-new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth film in the series about Tom Holland's wall-crawler and his adventures.

The story picks up several years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the world having forgotten who Peter Parker is and him now living a lonely life in New York, without his friends or his true love.

In addition to Tom Holland in the lead role, several of the previous cast members will return, including Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. But there are also some new faces, such as Sadie Sink, whose role in the film remains a mystery.

According to previous reports, Brand New Day will offer a more down-to-earth story, with a new and mysterious threat looming in the background. Check out the new trailer below.