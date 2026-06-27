Spider-Man: Brand New Day's main villain still hasn't been revealed, according to Tom Holland

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The different trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have shown off a multitude of different villains and characters, most of which Tom Holland's Peter Parker will need to throw down with. Scorpion returns and this time with his full slate of weaponry, a gang that seems to be either The Hand or the Ten Rings popped up, Hulk gets back to his angry ways, Boomerang debuts, as does Tarantula, and then we also have Sadie Sink's mysterious character (which seems to be Jean Grey), and Jon Bernthal's Punisher too. Needless to say, it's going to be a very busy movie with a lot of moving parts, but apparently one of the biggest pieces of the puzzle hasn't yet been revealed.

This comes directly from Holland himself, who during a premiere event in Berlin recently, stated that the main villain is "still very much a secret" and that "it's unlike anything we've ever seen in one of these movies before."

Whether Marvel Studios will actually lift the curtain on this information ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's premiere on July 31 remains to be seen, as maybe it will remain a secret until the movie lands in cinemas in around five weeks time.

Will you be watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas next month?