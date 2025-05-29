Lego unveils first Nike Air Max DN images

HQ

Lego has revealed the first shoe its creating in its partnership with Nike. As recent images have revealed, the shoe is a modified version of the Nike Air Max DN.

The shoe is a striking yellow, similar to the colour of the minifigures you'd find in Lego sets. It's also covered in studs, with bubbles all throughout the shoe with minifigures, aliens, and more inside. The Nike logo on the tongue has been replaced with the Lego logo, but there's still the signature Nike tick found on the shoe.

These shoes go for $150, and come with a storage box that can be used for keeping Lego once you've taken the shoes out of it. We're expecting more shoes from this collaboration over the next few years, with the Lego Nike Air Max DN launching late August (via Esquire). It's worth noting these shoes are designed for a younger audience, with sizes only going up to USY7, so maybe skip them if you're an older Lego fan.

