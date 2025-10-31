Lego Power Rangers, E.T., and The Smurfs sets are all on their way

HQ

In the latest Lego Ideas submissions, 57 were looked over and analysed by official Lego designers, and of those submissions, six will now be brought to life in official sets. This is the largest amount of ideas ever approved by the Review Board at once, and shows the quality of the designs made by Lego enthusiasts.

You can check out the full video explaining the process behind the selection and all of the selected sets here. There are some ideas that aren't associated with big IPs, and some that are. Power Rangers, The Smurfs, and E.T. will all be getting their own official sets soon, as will some interesting, standalone designs.

A bowl of ramen and a creation inspired by the Day of the Dead will also be arriving alongside the aforementioned collaboration sets. If you have been following along the latest batch of Lego Ideas and didn't see your favourite make the list, it may have ended up in the Parking Lot, a new space where sets will wait as Lego decides whether to make them official or not.

Lego Ideas

