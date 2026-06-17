KSI has been undergoing therapy following Sidemen exit

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Recently, it was confirmed that KSI would be leaving the Sidemen organisation for good. This won't be some prank or stunt this time, as the influencer and the wider team are going their separate ways, something the Sidemen claimed "did not happen in the way any of us wanted it to".

Following this news, KSI has been facing a fair amount of flak from fans on the internet, and now the influencer has taken to social media to share an update on how he has been faring since sharing the news.

"If I'm being honest, it's been a tough few weeks. Mentally I haven't been the best but I have a lot of good people around me. People forget I am human. I always put on a brave face and put my KSI mask on, but I'm a person behind the camera and people online have just been ruthless. It will pass, therapy has helped quite a bit".

While many seem to be under the assumption that KSI decided to depart the Sidemen out of the blue, a report from The Mirror featuring information from a friend of KSI claims that a report about his exit was leaked weeks ahead of the news becoming official, which is why KSI had to get ahead of the curve and officially announce the news before someone else broke it.

The Mirror's source states: "KSI always wanted fans to hear it directly from him in his own words, but once a suspiciously well-timed newspaper story started emerging while the boys were at Soccer Aid, he felt backed into a corner. He wasn't going to let fans find out through leaks and headlines instead of from him personally."

The report even claims that the Sidemen were also aware of KSI's departure weeks in advance and were in the process of icing out KSI in the weeks leading up to the news, including making KSI stay in a different hotel during a trip to Paris.

Sidemen member Tobi has since come out in defence of KSI too, denouncing the recent racial abuse he has been receiving and stating: "I've seen a lot of negativity towards JJ and members of his team and first of all, you know what I'm going to say about sending abuse to people. F*** all of that, stop being d***heads bro, you don't have to abuse people to get your point across. You don't have to send people death threats or racial abuse to get your point across."