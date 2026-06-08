Sidemen issue another statement on KSI's departure: "His exit did not happen in the way any of us wanted it to"

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Last week, it was revealed that KSI would be leaving the Sidemen organisation, this time for real and not as part of a 'prank'. The information came out of the blue and clearly it even surprised the members of the Sidemen team, as now another statement on the matter has been posted which talks about how "the exit did not happen in the way any of us wanted it to."

In a statement from the organisation, the group explains: "Ideally, we would have loved the opportunity to give JJ the send off he deserved, a proper farewell video, time for everyone to process it, and a chance to celebrate everything we've built together. Unfortunately JJ released the news before we had agreed on a mutual way of letting our audience know.

"This is the end of an era, but not the end of the Sidemen. The rest of us will continue to bring you Sidemen content with the same commitment and optimism we've always had. We look forward to continuing the journey with you all, and thank you for always supporting us through and through."

KSI has not yet commented on this latest statement, but clearly there is a little more bubbling beneath the surface following these two parties splitting up after 13 years of working together.