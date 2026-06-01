KSI is leaving the Sidemen after 13 years with the group

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In a rather surprising turn of events, the Sidemen group has revealed that Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, known best by his influencer handle of KSI, is set to leave the organisation and explore opportunities elsewhere.

As confirmed in a statement on social media, we're told: "We're sad to share the news that JJ has decided not to continue as part of the Sidemen.

"We had an amazing time on this journey with him and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours.

"This doesn't change anything for the rest of us.

"We're still committed to creating the best content, events and shows that we can for you all.

"This came as a surprise to us and we know it will be an adjustment for you, but we've got lots of exciting stuff planned that we can't wait to share."

BBC News has confirmed this to be official and not just a stunt from the group, while KSI has published a video wherein he regards the situation as "honestly the hardest video I've ever had to make."

Are you surprised by this development?