KPop Demon Hunters' Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird have been turned into a Lego set

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Earlier this year, Netflix and Lego announced a new collaboration that would result in making brickified sets based on KPop Demon Hunters. At the time, we were told that one product would be revealed and with the intention of being pre-orderable in spring 2026 (ahead of more sets planned for 2027 and beyond), but seemingly the set wasn't ready in time, as now we've just been introduced to a Lego Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird set.

This set is designed for ages nine and up and spans 825 pieces. It will sell for £59.99 when it launches on August 1, and it clocks in at dimensions spanning 21 cm in height, 15 cm in length, and 15 cm in width too.

It's a model of the famous demon cat and bird from the animated film, with the bird being a removable model that sits atop the tiger's head, all while the set also comes with a small plant in a pot too. It's not designed to be a static model and it comes with different expressions, various poses, accessories, and adjustable features, with Lego noting that the main challenge was figuring out how to make Derpy Tiger seem as expressive as it is in the movie.

Senior design master at Lego, Wes Talbott, explains: "The eyes are such a big part of the character. It's not just about the shape, but also how they sit on Derpy's face. Even small design changes in the eyes made a big difference to how the whole character comes across. It took a lot of testing to get both the shape and the angle right."

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You can take a look at the set below, with it now pre-orderable.