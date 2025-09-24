Kojima Productions teams up Shimizu Seizaburo Shoten for sake range

HQ

As part of the recent 10th anniversary celebration for Kojima Productions, the famed Japanese developer headed up by Hideo Kojima revealed a new collaboration and partnership with sake maker Shimizu Seizaburo Shoten.

The collaboration sees the pair team up for a line of sake, based on the Shimizu Seizaburo Shoten flagship collection known as Zaku. As it stands, two options have been revealed, both of which fall under the Zaku Ludens namesake.

The first option is known as Zaku Ludens Junmai Ginjo and the description for the sake explains that it "features a fresh aroma reminiscent of green apples and a crisp acidity." It's made from rice and rice koji, has an alcohol percentage of 15%, comes in 750 ml bottles that are engraved with a Kojima Productions' logo using the Ise katagami technique from the Muromachi period, and each bottle is priced at 4,400 yen.

The second option is known as Zaku Ludens Hideo Kojima Signature Junmai Daiginjo and this is described as "meticulously crafted using only Mie Prefecture-grown Yamada Nishiki rice polished to 35%. The moment you sense a taste unlike any other, leaving you with a pleasant aftertaste." The bottle features artwork that has been designed in collaboration by Kojima Productions' art director Yoji Shinkawa and has a sumi-ink-inspired designed, it has a volume of 750 ml too, is made from rice and rice koji, has an alcohol percentage of 15%, and a price tag that is much higher at 22,000 yen.

This is an ad:

You can buy each bottle as of today.

This is an ad: