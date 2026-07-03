Julian Nagelsmann resigns as head coach of Germany, Klopp would be "ready to take over" if asked

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Julian Nagelsmann is no longer head coach for the German national team after the disappointing exit in round of 32, knocked out by Paraguay. Despite the 38-year-old saying he wanted to continue into next editions of Nations League and UEFA Euro in the next two years, and having some support from the German Football Association (DFB), the axe fell on his head as his team made history the wrong way: first penalty shootout lost by Germany, third World Cup in a row failing to reach round of 16.

The news has been reported by Sky Germany: Nagelsmann held talks with the DFB on Thursday and has decided to leave his role as head coach. The unusually young manager took charge in September 2023, and reached UEFA Euro quarter-finals in 2024.

"If the DFB wants me to continue I am going to continue. I know the mechanics of football, I know how the industry works", said Nagelsmann after the match on Monday. "I know a lot of people will want me to leave but I would love to continue if the football association wants me to."

The name everyone will toss around now is Jurgen Klopp. Sky Germany reports that Klopp, despite currently being head of global football for Red Bull Group, is ready to take the job if he is asked, as his contract includes a special exit clause for Germany.