Johann Zarco and Álex Márquez injury updates after brutal accidents in MotoGP

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Álex Márquez (30 years old, Gresini Racing) and Johann Zarco (35 years old, Castrol Honda LCR) are recovering from the brutal accidents they suffered at the Catalan GP in MotoGP on Sunday, which was halted twice and ended with victory for Fabio di Giannantonio, passing Pedro Acosta as he suffered another crash in the final lap.

First, it was Álex Márquez, younger brother of Marc Márquez (who is also out injured after suffering a fall in the week before), who lost control of his bikeand was thrown, hitting a wall, when trying to avoid a collision when then-race leader Pedro Acosta suffered a technical problem with his tyre.

Márquez was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken right collarbone and a small fracture of his C7 vertebra. He underwent surgery and the collarbone was stabilised with a plate.

Johann Zarco suffered injuries to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligament, and fibula tear

When the race resumed half an hour later, almost immediately three riders fell to the ground: Francesco Bagnaia, Luca Marini, and Zarco. It was the Frenchman who suffered the worst, trapping his leg in Bagnaia's bike, being thrown in the air.

Zarco also posted a video on social media, also with a neck brace, "which irritated him more than anything". He sustained damage in his knee, but confirmed his femur wasn't broken. "I'll keep you updated, but I just wanted to reassure you. More scared than hurt, let's say. I'll be sleeping tonight at the hospital as they want to keep me under observation, and then we'll see".

Later, LCR Team informed that Zarco sustained injuries to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligament, and to the medial meniscus, as well as a small fibula tear in the ankle area. He remained in the hospital under observation, and on Monday he is planned to travel to France to consult with specialists.