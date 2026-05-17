Johan Zarco taken to hospital after trapping leg with Bagnaia's bike in another serious crash at Catalan GP

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The Catalan GP in MotoGP saw two red flags: at the halfway point of the race on Sunday, Álex Márquez fell to the ground when colliding with race leader Pedro Acosta, when he suffered a technical problem with his tyre. To avoid a collision, he lost control and was thrown in the air, hitting with a wall, while the bike was disintegrated, affecting other riders.

Half an hour later, the race resumed with another red flag almost immediately, when Johann Zarco fell to the ground and trapped his leg with Francesco Bagnaia's bike, who also fell to the ground, as well as Luca Marini. Zarco was thrown in the air with his leg still stuck between the tyres and the race was stopped again.

Zarco, 35, was taken to the same hospital that Márquez. Pedro Acosta, involved in the first accident, suffered a fall in the final lap and lost the race to Fabio di Giannantonio, winner of the Catalan GP.

LCR Team informed that Zarco was taken to the Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya, in Sant Cugat, to have a further examination to his left leg, adding that he is not in critical condition. We will report as new information is released on Zarco and Márquez.