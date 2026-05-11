Marc Márquez undergoes two surgeries and aims to return for the Italian Grand Prix at the end of May

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Marc Márquez is seeing how how his chances of defending the MotoGP crown are falling apart weekend after weekend, and now his fight for this season may be returning to being competitive after failing to reach any podium after five races so far... and crashing on Saturday, requiring him to undergo surgery and forcing him to miss the Catalan Grand Prix next weekend.

Marc Márquez underwent surgery on Sunday, fracturing his foot, and at the same time he was operated of a previous shoulder injury. Márquez had planned to have that surgery after the Catalan GP next weekend, but because he will miss that race, he opted to have both surgeries at the same time.

Both surgeries were successful: the medical team stabilized the fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot and then removed two screws and a bone fragment from a previous Latarjet surgery (in December 2019) that had shifted, compressing the radial nerve in his shoulder, causing him pain again since his crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix in October 2025 that ended his season prematurily (after being crowned champion).

Marc Márquez is aiming to be fit again for the Italian Grand Prix on May 29-31.

MotoGP standings after French GP

Marco Bezzecchi leads with 128, but has given ground to Jorge Martín, with 127 points after his double victory in Le Mans. The next best two are far behind, with he next two far behind, with Fabio Di Giannantonio third with 84 points and Pedro Acosta with 83 points, and Ai Ogura fifth with 67 points, after becoming the first Japanese win achieve a podium in 14 years.

Raúl Fernández is sixth with 62 points, and then the Márquez brothers: Marc seventh with 57 points and Álex Márquez with 55 points, despite having a podium and a victory in the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez.