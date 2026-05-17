Álex Márquez suffers brutal accident in Catalan GP, first reports say he's out of danger

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Álex Márquez is out of danger after the brutal accident he suffered during the Catalan GP in MotoGP on Sunday. According to sources from team Gresini and the TV broadcasters of El Desmarque in Telecinco, the MotoGP rider is conscious and out of danger falling from his bike and hitting the wall.

The accident happened in Lap 10, when Pedro Acosta, who was leading the race, suffered a technical problem on the rear wheel of his bike. Álex tried to avoid a collision with Acosta and ran outside the track, where he lost control of the bike, hitting the wall while the bike flew in the air and was completely destroyed, sending debris to other drivers like Fabio Di Giannantonio, who also fell to the ground, although didn't suffer a hit as hard as the young of the Márquez brothers.

Another serious accident in the Catalan GP with Johann Zarco

Álex Márquez was conscious after the fall, evacuated to the hospital as the race was suspended for over half an hour. When the race resumed, another serious accident happened when Johann Zarco fell to the ground and trapped his leg with the bike. Luca Marini and Francesco Bagnaia were also involved in the crash.

Zarco was taken to the same hospital, also conscious, and the race ended wih a victory for Fabio di Giannantonio, after Acosta, who was leading, crashed on the final lap.