Jodie Foster delivers a brutal assessment of the F1 movie: "F1 was made by AI. Wasn't it?"

HQ

Have you watched Joseph Kosinski's F1 movie? Did you enjoy your time with it at all? Actress Jodie Foster clearly didn't think much of it, as she has used the flick as an example of a movie that seems as though it was made using artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the Who Owns the Future of Hollywood event as part of a Tuesday talk, Foster picked out the F1 film and suggested it was made with AI as the writing and performances are exactly like what a computer would deliver.

As reported by Variety: "I don't say this disparagingly — how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like 'F1' and I'm like, 'F1' was made by AI. Wasn't it? I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places."

This isn't to say that AI was used to fundamentally create the F1 movie, as rather Foster is simply laying out an assessment that the film lacks a certain level of creative risk and prowess, favouring safer delivery and setup to appease a wider audience.

Likewise, fans and critics didn't seem to feel as strongly about the film as Foster did, as it generated $634 million at the global box office, secured four Oscar nominations and a win for Best Sound, and will seemingly get a sequel too, even if we may be waiting a little bit of time for that to arrive.

What is your opinion on Foster's observation of F1?