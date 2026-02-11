HQ

Just a week ago, we were speculating. CEO Stefano Domenicali had teased a potential sequel to Brad Pitt's 2024 racing blockbuster, telling fans at Apple TV's press day to "stay tuned." Today, it has become reality.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed to the BBC that an F1 sequel is officially in the works. The first film, in which Pitt played veteran driver Sonny Hayes returning to the Formula 1 grid with fictional team APXGP, was a global sensation. With $630 million in box office earnings, it became Apple Original Films' biggest theatrical hit ever, and earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. No wonder everyone wanted a sequel...

Details are still under wraps. We don't yet know if Pitt will step back into Hayes' racing shoes, though Bruckheimer promises to be "of course" involved in casting. But one thing is clear: the high-octane world of F1 is about to get another lap of cinematic glory, co-produced once again by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Bruckheimer, no stranger to massive franchises (Top Gun, Pirates of the Caribbean, Days of Thunder), says the success of F1 took everyone by surprise but ultimately proves that audiences still crave big, live-action spectacles. The man knows his audience: when the theaters are "dying," it's only because they haven't been fed what they truly want: fast cars, tight races, and a Brad Pitt performance to root for.

So, after months of speculation and teasing, we now have confirmation: the sequel isn't a maybe anymore. It's coming. Whether you call it F2 or just "Sonny Hayes Returns," one thing is certain, Hollywood seems eager to build a franchise around F1...

Are you excited for this new movie?