Kerry Condon thinks the F1 sequel "might be a little bit of a wait"

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While it didn't become one of the few Hollywood box office behemoths, the F1 movie ended up being a pretty big success, both commercially and critically. With this being said, it didn't take long before a sequel film was promised but there's a caveat to that news, as it's entirely unclear when the film might arrive.

Speaking more about this point, actress Kerry Condon, who plays Kate McKenna in the film, has touched on production plans for the F1 sequel while appearing at a junket for Pressure. In conversation with ScreenRant, Condon informed fans that we might be waiting a considerable while before an F1 sequel arrives.

"Yeah, I have heard about that, and they all love the script, but I guess it's going to be when Joe, our director, is available, and then also we have to go with the F1 schedule. So it might be a little bit of a wait, but I think that's okay."

The big question about making the F1 sequel is how it will revolve around its leading stars, as Brad Pitt was, frankly, too old to be an F1 driver in the original film and is currently 62 years old and not getting any younger. So will Damson Idris take over the reins or will the film bring in a new star? What would you like to see?